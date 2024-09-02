Analysts Set Expectations for United Therapeutics Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $6.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.42. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $24.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $6.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $24.86 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.42 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UTHR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.36.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $363.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $330.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $365.98.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.41, for a total transaction of $93,722.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,293.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.41, for a total transaction of $93,722.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,293.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.18, for a total transaction of $1,239,048.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,743.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,335 shares of company stock worth $36,748,759. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

