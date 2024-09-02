Analysts Set Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target at $120.82

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.82.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $945,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,903,000 after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRT stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.56. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.02.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.61 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.16%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Free Report

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.