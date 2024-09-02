Analysts Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target at $71.88

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.88.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KB Home from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.
Institutional Trading of KB Home
KB Home Price Performance
NYSE KBH opened at $83.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80. KB Home has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $88.31.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KB Home Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 13.23%.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than KB Home
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.