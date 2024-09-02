Analysts Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target at $71.88

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.88.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KB Home from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 433.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in KB Home by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 625.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBH opened at $83.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80. KB Home has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $88.31.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

