Analysts Set Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Target Price at $57.14

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KNX shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $133,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,135.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $133,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,135.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $1,509,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,467,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,852,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,367,869 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,461.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE:KNX opened at $52.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average is $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.18, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 95.52%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

