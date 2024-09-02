Analysts Set NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target at C$5.92

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.92.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on NWH.UN shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NWH.UN

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Performance

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

TSE:NWH.UN opened at C$5.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.83. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52-week low of C$3.89 and a 52-week high of C$7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05.

(Get Free Report

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.