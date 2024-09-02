Analysts Set Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target at $52.92

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.92.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $42.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.77. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $48.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Revolution Medicines

In other news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $76,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,764.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $76,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,764.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $774,515.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,822.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,421 shares of company stock worth $2,637,077 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,634,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,714,000 after buying an additional 4,990,800 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,882,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,611 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,549,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,592 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 30.0% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,757,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,696,000 after buying an additional 2,249,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,981,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,541,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Free Report

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.