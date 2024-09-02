Analysts Set Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Price Target at $101.88

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spectrum Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,923.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $94.32 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $65.27 and a 12-month high of $96.74. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.13.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.97 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 3.40%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Recommended Stories

