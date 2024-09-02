Analysts Set Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) PT at $12.44

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDOC. Barclays decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

NYSE:TDOC opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $23.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $642.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.34 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $88,555.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,422.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,768 shares of company stock worth $298,639. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

