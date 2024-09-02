Analyzing Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) & Presbia (OTCMKTS:LENSF)

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) and Presbia (OTCMKTS:LENSF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.3% of Iradimed shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of Iradimed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 74.2% of Presbia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Iradimed has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presbia has a beta of 5.91, suggesting that its share price is 491% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iradimed $65.56 million 9.08 $17.19 million $1.41 33.30 Presbia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Iradimed and Presbia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Iradimed has higher revenue and earnings than Presbia.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Iradimed and Presbia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iradimed 0 0 3 0 3.00 Presbia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iradimed currently has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.77%. Given Iradimed’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Iradimed is more favorable than Presbia.

Profitability

This table compares Iradimed and Presbia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iradimed 26.83% 24.71% 20.86% Presbia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Iradimed beats Presbia on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iradimed



IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device. The company also provides non-magnetic IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical application specialists, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

About Presbia



Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, Australia, Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and Germany. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

