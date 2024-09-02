Analyzing Jaguar Mining (JAGGD) & Its Rivals

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD – Get Free Report) is one of 112 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal Mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Jaguar Mining to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jaguar Mining and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Mining $97.23 million -$150,000.00 11.44 Jaguar Mining Competitors $6.76 billion $973.46 million -5.41

Jaguar Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Jaguar Mining. Jaguar Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Volatility and Risk

Jaguar Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Jaguar Mining pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Metal Mining” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 66.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Jaguar Mining is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining’s peers have a beta of 0.52, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jaguar Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Mining 28.17% 26.75% 17.80% Jaguar Mining Competitors -812.64% -11.64% -9.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.5% of shares of all “Metal Mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of shares of all “Metal Mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Jaguar Mining and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Jaguar Mining Competitors 1197 2574 3131 123 2.31

As a group, “Metal Mining” companies have a potential upside of 30.30%. Given Jaguar Mining’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jaguar Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Jaguar Mining beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its mining operations include Turmalina, Paciência and Caeté. The firm is also developing the Grurupi Project and exploring the Iron Quadrangle and Pedra Branca Project. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

