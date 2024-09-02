Analyzing Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) & Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) and Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.5% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Income Property Trust 0 1 6 0 2.86 Plymouth Industrial REIT 1 3 3 0 2.29

This is a summary of recent ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and Plymouth Industrial REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus target price of $18.89, indicating a potential downside of 0.77%. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus target price of $25.57, indicating a potential upside of 6.81%. Given Plymouth Industrial REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Plymouth Industrial REIT is more favorable than Alpine Income Property Trust.

Dividends

Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out -2,750.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays out 223.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alpine Income Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Income Property Trust -1.16% -0.20% -0.10% Plymouth Industrial REIT 13.45% 5.47% 1.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Income Property Trust $45.64 million 5.69 $2.92 million ($0.04) -476.00 Plymouth Industrial REIT $199.85 million 5.44 $13.66 million $0.43 55.67

Plymouth Industrial REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Income Property Trust. Alpine Income Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plymouth Industrial REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Plymouth Industrial REIT beats Alpine Income Property Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

(Get Free Report)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

