Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,661,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,894,053,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,524,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,519,000 after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of AON by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,805,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,151,000 after acquiring an additional 127,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AON by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,000,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,445,000 after purchasing an additional 548,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AON by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,663,000 after purchasing an additional 471,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON opened at $343.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $314.77 and its 200-day moving average is $307.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $345.56.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.21.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

