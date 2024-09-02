Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.20

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $1.20 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00037950 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012578 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007538 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

