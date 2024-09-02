Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, twenty-four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $237.30.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apple from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $229.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.88 and a 200 day moving average of $195.85. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Creekside Partners purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,230,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $4,405,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $11,178,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 275,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,068,000 after purchasing an additional 32,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

