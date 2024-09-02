Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AIT opened at $205.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.59 and a 52-week high of $223.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Industrial Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $748,894.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,708 shares in the company, valued at $41,602,385.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $748,894.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,602,385.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $703,561.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,221.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.