Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Increased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,823 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,764,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 89.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 5.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $197.26 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $255.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,327 shares of company stock valued at $15,338,110 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

