Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 450 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,009,928,000 after buying an additional 4,163,657 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,928,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,460,966,000 after buying an additional 2,998,161 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Danaher by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,757,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,876,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,691,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,781 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $1,752,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $8,229,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $269.31 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.24. The firm has a market cap of $194.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.94.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

