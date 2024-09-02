Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,782,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,344,000 after purchasing an additional 47,471 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,412,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,224,958,000 after purchasing an additional 444,862 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,817 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,909,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,298,000 after purchasing an additional 608,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,758,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,031,000 after buying an additional 220,344 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $188.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.12. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

