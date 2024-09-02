Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,338 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,216 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,865,000 after acquiring an additional 270,565 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,711 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,443,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,739,000 after acquiring an additional 936,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,746,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,817,000 after acquiring an additional 362,644 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $77.19 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.60.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

