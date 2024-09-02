Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,359 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 451.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. UBS Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.18.

BA stock opened at $173.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.13 and a 200-day moving average of $181.91. The firm has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a PE ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

