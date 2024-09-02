Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,386,000 after buying an additional 4,116,234 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,724,000 after acquiring an additional 153,460 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,121,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,889,000 after purchasing an additional 391,042 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,920,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,738,000 after purchasing an additional 54,895 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $82.98 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.64 and a 200-day moving average of $79.20.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

