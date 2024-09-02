Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,315 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its position in American Express by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Bank of America downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Compass Point began coverage on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.70.

American Express Stock Down 0.5 %

AXP opened at $258.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.90. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $261.75. The stock has a market cap of $183.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

