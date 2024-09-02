Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,519,576,000 after buying an additional 144,914 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,973,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,329,037,000 after acquiring an additional 86,721 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lam Research by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,875,023,000 after acquiring an additional 142,903 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,414,111,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,075,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,145,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $821.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $107.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $929.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $943.74. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $574.42 and a 1 year high of $1,130.00.

Lam Research’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 33.84%.

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,945.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lam Research from $1,025.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,130.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,006.10.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

