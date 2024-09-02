Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 253,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 99,508 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $58.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.78. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $203.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

