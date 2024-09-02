Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.51 Million Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $294,380,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,820 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,586,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,098,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,341,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VKTX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,609,397.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 1,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares in the company, valued at $164,609,397.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,029,825.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 362,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,689,572.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,241 shares of company stock worth $17,786,475. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

VKTX stock opened at $64.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.85. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 1.03. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

