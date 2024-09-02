Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,565 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 2,944.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,880 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 58,880 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,507 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,479 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Range Resources by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 119,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 16,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 180,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RRC opened at $29.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.88.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $641.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.24 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank raised Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

