Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $225,517,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,489,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,611,000 after purchasing an additional 30,142 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,438,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,929,000 after purchasing an additional 305,404 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,378,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,922,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,136,000 after buying an additional 802,983 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $95.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

