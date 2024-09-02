Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Arcellx from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcellx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACLX

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

In other Arcellx news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 12,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $691,494.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,335.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kavita Patel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $542,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 12,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $691,494.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,335.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,133 shares of company stock worth $6,096,793 in the last ninety days. 6.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arcellx by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,544,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,237,000 after purchasing an additional 578,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arcellx by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,017,000 after acquiring an additional 167,037 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Arcellx by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,344,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,514,000 after acquiring an additional 84,373 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in Arcellx by 64.0% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 492,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,153,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 53.3% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,387,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Price Performance

ACLX opened at $68.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.54. Arcellx has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $75.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.74 and a beta of 0.23.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 37.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arcellx will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

About Arcellx

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.