Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,290 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,360,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,582,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 23,458 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 548.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,756,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,000 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 0.5% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 1,695,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 114.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -285.71%.

AMBP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.95 to $4.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

