Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 858,300 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 920,900 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 215,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Arteris

In other news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio J. Viana sold 26,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $211,314.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,566.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,825 shares of company stock valued at $595,946. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arteris

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIP. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in Arteris by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 342,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 87,920 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arteris by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 58,620 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Arteris by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arteris by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,146,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arteris Stock Up 0.8 %

AIP opened at $8.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $330.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.12. Arteris has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $9.54.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 68.37% and a negative return on equity of 274.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arteris will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, May 13th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arteris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

