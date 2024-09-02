Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Update

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.36.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

