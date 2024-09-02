Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the July 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascent Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ascent Industries by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Ascent Industries by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Ascent Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ascent Industries by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ascent Industries by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ascent Industries Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:ACNT opened at $10.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. Ascent Industries has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Ascent Industries

Ascent Industries ( NASDAQ:ACNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.19 million for the quarter. Ascent Industries had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%.

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.

