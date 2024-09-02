ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $903.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $945.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $954.60. The firm has a market cap of $356.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $1.8732 dividend. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 28.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

