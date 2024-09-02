Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Associated Banc has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Associated Banc has a payout ratio of 38.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Associated Banc to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Associated Banc Price Performance

ASB opened at $22.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $24.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Associated Banc had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $321.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

ASB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $45,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,730.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 23,774 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $546,564.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,353.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $45,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,730.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

