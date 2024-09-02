AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £105.53 ($139.17).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £150 ($197.81) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a £110 ($145.06) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of AZN stock opened at £132.69 ($174.98) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is £125.17 and its 200 day moving average is £117.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £205.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,252.88, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.15. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 9,461 ($124.77) and a 12 month high of £133.12 ($175.55). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 77.60 ($1.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,500.00%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

