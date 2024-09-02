AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Holdings Raised by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 468.4% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $87.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.00. The company has a market cap of $271.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.04%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

