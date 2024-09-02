Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the July 31st total of 388,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised Aterian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, Director William Kurtz sold 8,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $25,726.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,120.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aterian stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Aterian at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATER opened at $2.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.98. Aterian has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $6.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.12. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 64.24% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $27.98 million during the quarter.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

