AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Short Interest Down 8.5% in August

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,500 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the July 31st total of 800,800 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of AudioEye

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AudioEye during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 4.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in AudioEye during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEYE shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on AudioEye in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of AudioEye to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

AudioEye Stock Performance

Shares of AudioEye stock opened at $24.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.61 million, a PE ratio of -62.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94. AudioEye has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 million. Research analysts expect that AudioEye will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

