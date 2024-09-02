Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.46.

Several research firms recently commented on ALV. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised Autoliv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $102.47 on Monday. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $89.37 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 30.05%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autoliv will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

