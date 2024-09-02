Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the July 31st total of 4,230,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Bank of America increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.36.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $275.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.98. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $205.53 and a 12 month high of $276.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $112.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total value of $7,164,724.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,959,908.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total value of $7,164,724.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,426 shares in the company, valued at $23,959,908.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

