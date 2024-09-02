AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Short Interest Update

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 640,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE:AVB opened at $225.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $160.45 and a 1 year high of $226.18.
AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.3% in the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 8,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 24.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 94,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,631,000 after acquiring an additional 67,012 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 13.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at $2,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.47.
As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.
