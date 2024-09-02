Avery Dennison Co. (AVY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 on September 18th

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.
Avery Dennison has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Avery Dennison has a payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $10.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.
Avery Dennison Stock Performance
NYSE AVY opened at $221.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.37. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $165.21 and a 12-month high of $233.48.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $500,100.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,489.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $608,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $61,719,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $500,100.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,489.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,314 shares of company stock worth $13,045,187 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.96.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.
