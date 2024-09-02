Avery Dennison Co. (AVY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 on September 18th

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

Avery Dennison has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Avery Dennison has a payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $10.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

NYSE AVY opened at $221.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.37. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $165.21 and a 12-month high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $500,100.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,489.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $608,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $61,719,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $500,100.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,489.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,314 shares of company stock worth $13,045,187 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.96.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

