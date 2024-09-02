B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL)

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) – B. Riley upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Abacus Life in a report released on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abacus Life’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.
Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Abacus Life had a positive return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ ABL opened at $10.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $762.18 million, a P/E ratio of 510.76 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87. Abacus Life has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $13.25.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,909,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abacus Life in the second quarter worth $8,105,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Abacus Life in the second quarter worth $5,190,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Abacus Life in the second quarter worth $4,974,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Abacus Life in the second quarter worth $4,342,000.
Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
