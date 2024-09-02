Banco Bradesco S.A. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0032 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend by an average of 26.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

