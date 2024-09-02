Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $10.16 Per Share

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report released on Wednesday, August 28th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will earn $10.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.61. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $11.47 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a C$122.00 target price on Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$120.00 to C$116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$134.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$121.00.

BMO stock opened at C$112.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$116.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$122.42. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$102.67 and a 12 month high of C$133.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.35%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

