Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 950 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sysco were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Sysco by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Sysco Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SYY opened at $77.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.07 and a 200 day moving average of $75.82. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.76%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

