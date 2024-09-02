Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $620,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 316,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,249,000 after acquiring an additional 85,602 shares during the period. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 152,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 98,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $101.63 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $105.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

