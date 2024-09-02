Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 32,385 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 37.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,385 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 20.3% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 34,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 9,445.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,018,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $370,218,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 164,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,198,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $165.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,383 shares of company stock worth $30,906,970. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

