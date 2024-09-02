Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.
Barings BDC has raised its dividend by an average of 16.2% per year over the last three years. Barings BDC has a payout ratio of 90.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.7%.
Barings BDC Stock Performance
Barings BDC stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.
Barings BDC Company Profile
Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
