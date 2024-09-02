Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,610,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the July 31st total of 7,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 23.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIG. Loop Capital upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Big Lots from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.50.

Big Lots Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $0.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $8.41.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 147.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.40) EPS. Analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 1,132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 184,660 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Big Lots by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Big Lots by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,598,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 56,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

